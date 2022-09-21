Elmstead: Pedestrian found seriously hurt dies in hospital
- Published
A teenager found seriously injured on a road has died in hospital.
The 18-year-old pedestrian was discovered on the B1027 near Keelars Lane, Elmstead, on the outskirts of Colchester, at 05:10 BST on Sunday.
A 37-year-old man from St Osyth arrested on Monday in relation to the incident was later released under investigation.
Essex Police said officers had also recovered a vehicle and it has called for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Alex Black said: "We are working hard to establish the circumstances around the incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.
"I do still need anyone who saw anything or has any footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward."
