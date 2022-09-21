Man pleads not guilty to murdering Suffolk University lecturer
- Published
A 50 year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a university lecturer who was stabbed to death.
Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52, was found with serious injuries at a house in Colchester, Essex, on 1 June.
The academic, who worked at the University of Suffolk, died at the scene.
Ertan Ersoy, of Wickham Road, Colchester, denied murder at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.
An inquest opening heard that she had died from a stab wound to the neck.
A vigil for Dr Castelvedere was held at Abbey Fields in Colchester and an online book of condolence was set up.
In a statement the university said: "The University of Suffolk community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.
"Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the University where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing.
"Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time."
A trial is expected to take place in January.
