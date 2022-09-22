Protesters who shut Essex oil depot guilty of aggravated trespass
Environmental protesters who shut down a fuel storage terminal for about 40 hours in April have been found guilty of aggravated trespass.
The 12 activists from the Just Stop Oil group scaled a 7ft-high (2.1m) fence at the Exolum station in Thurrock, Essex, before chaining themselves to pipework.
They were convicted at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court and given 12-month conditional discharges.
The judge said their actions were "wholly disproportionate".
They must also each pay £300 in costs, as well as a victim surcharge.
A 13th defendant, Benjamin Mitchell, 21, of Buckingham Street, Brighton, who pleaded guilty, was given a conditional discharge of eight months.
A conditional discharge means no immediate punishment is imposed but if the defendants commit another offence within the discharge period they are liable for the first offence, as well as any subsequent conviction.
'Wholly disproportionate'
After the three-day trial, district Judge Christopher Williams said: "Their actions in my assessment were wholly disproportionate in all of the circumstances.
"This was a peaceful protest but with maximum disruption in mind - more than the furtherance of their cause."
Sentencing them he said he was "not persuaded" they believed there was an "imminent threat" to the planet.
"The actions of the defendants seem primarily with the cause of causing disruption of a significant oil distributor rather than saving lives," he said.
The fuel distribution site is one of the largest in the world, with 51 storage tanks carrying as much as 310,000 cubic metres (11m cubic feet) of oil, the court heard.
Some of the protesters asked for a meeting with the government and the prime minister when police attempted to arrest them.
The court was also told that between 06:40 BST on 10 April and 21:45 on 11 April 100 emergency service personnel were called to the site.
Ashley Petchey, prosecuting, told the court there had been activities by Just Stop Oil demonstrators at 11 different sites in Essex.
Across the country, police made 580 arrests associated with the campaign group, with 460 of those in Essex since 1 April, the court heard.
'This won't deter me'
One of the defendants, Stephanie Aylett, said she was "disappointed" by the verdict but thought it was "quite expected".
Despite the conviction, she said it would not stop her protesting again.
"I am more terrified of the future that awaits my two children than I am of spending time in prison," she said.
"It's not going to deter me from taking action because this issue is so huge, we are all responsible, we all have a duty to act and protect the future, protect our children.
"I don't want to do this, this is not my idea of a good time. We don't have a choice".
The defendants convicted were Stephanie Aylett, 28, Louis Hawkins, 22, Hannah Hunt, 23, and Eben Lazarus, 22, all of no fixed abode, as well as Cressida Gethin, 20, of Dorstone, Hereford; Peter Bailey, 67, of Willow Lane, Lancaster; Rosalind Bird, 38, of Stanley Chase, Bristol; Nathan McGovern, 22, Arcadian Gardens, Haringey, North London; Mitchell White, 22, of Highbrook Close, Brighton; John Sasak, 32, of Bucklawren Road, Looe, Cornwall; Rosa Sharkey, 22, of Chase Avenue, Enfield; and James Skeet, 34, of Drayton Street, Manchester.
Two defendants have already been convicted over the action on Sunday, 10 April, and Monday, 11 April.
