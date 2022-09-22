Staff shock at suspected arson attack at Colchester play park
- Published
Managers at a new family adventure park say they are "shocked and saddened" after a suspected arson attack.
Parts of the Enchanted Castle play area, at Wyvernwood near Colchester, were badly damaged by fire on Wednesday night.
The attraction, which is set in more than 20 acres of woodland, only opened in July.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, who dealt with the fire, said they believed it was "caused deliberately".
Luke Polley, the marketing manager of the park, said: "We're shocked and saddened that someone would wish to cause damage to something that children and families get so much pleasure from.
"But we are overwhelmed with the support from the Alresford community and grateful for the quick thinking of our team here at Wyvernwood who raised the alarm."
A spokeswoman from the fire service said: "Firefighters were called to a fire in Ford Lane, Alresford at 08:01 BST on Thursday.
"On arrival, crews reported that a wooden structure was on fire. A crew from Colchester worked to extinguish the fire by 09:20 and believe it was caused deliberately."
Mr Polley said the park's 12 other activities and play areas will still be accessible during opening hours.
Essex Police has been asked to comment on the incident.
