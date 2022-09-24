Essex firefighters come to the aid of dog stuck in mud
- Published
Firefighters came to the aid of a dog who had become stuck in mud.
Old English sheepdog May got stuck in Heybridge, Essex, after having a swim in the River Chelmer, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
Two people had attempted to rescue her but were unable to reach her and called for help at about 15:50 BST on Friday.
The fire service said water rescue trained firefighters worked with members of the coastguard to rescue May by 17:50.
"Mucky May" was left in the care of her owner, it said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.