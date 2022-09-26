Chelmsford: Not guilty plea over Adrian Ellingford death
A man has pleaded not guilty to murder following the death of a man in Essex.
Adrian Ellingford, 44, was assaulted at a house on Nelson Grove, Chelmsford, in the early hours of 25 July and died at the scene, police said.
Marek Hecko, 25, of Rookes Crescent, Chelmsford, pleaded not guilty to murder at the city's crown court on Friday.
He is next due before the court for a hearing on 14 November, with a trial fixed for 13 February next year.
Mr Ellingford's family previously described him as a "much-loved husband, father, son and brother".
