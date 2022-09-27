Rebecca Harris MP surprised by role in the Queen's funeral
An MP who walked in front of the Queen's coffin had no idea her newly-appointed role as Comptroller of the Royal Household would involve such a high-profile ceremonial task, she said.
Rebecca Harris, Conservative MP for Castle Point in Essex, said it was "an incredible honour", if unexpected.
Ms Harris is the first woman in the role since it began in 1399.
"Walking ahead of Her Majesty... was extraordinary, very daunting and the honour of a lifetime", she added.
The ancient role is largely ceremonial and Ms Harris said with it being 70 years since the last monarch's funeral, "no-one had remembered" the Comptroller, Vice-Chamberlain and Treasurer of the Royal Household's role in the procession.
She said: "Several days into mourning Her Majesty, the three of us in the whips' office with ceremonial roles in the household found out we also had roles in the ceremony. It's been 70 years since the last monarch's funeral, so no-one had remembered. So it came as a bit of a bolt in the blue and what an incredible honour."
She said herself, Vice-Chamberlain Jo Churchill MP and Treasurer Craig Whittaker had no rehearsals, and only a plan of where to stand and what to wear, however it seemed officials had forgotten a key point.
"It had not occurred to anyone we were women," she said. "Myself and the Vice-Chamberlain are women, the suggested information to wear a dress suit or morning coat was the presumption we must be blokes.
"So we didn't have much guidance on anything really, all a bit of a panic. I was terribly worried I'd let Her Majesty down, not look the part or trip up."
She said the processions in London and Windsor were "very moving" and it was hard not to cry.
"No-one will ever forget they were involved in that, it was amazing but very sad," she added.
