Three Essex men arrested in £1m cable theft investigation

A police raid in Stondon Massey, EssexEssex Police
The investigation was led by specialist officers from its Serious and Organised Crime Unit, Essex Police said

Three men have been arrested by police investigating the theft of £1m worth of cable across three counties.

The arrests came after police raids were carried out in Stondon Massey, Essex, at 06:00 BST on Thursday.

The force said the 25 thefts caused "a significant amount of damage" in rural areas of Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The men, aged 20, 22 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal, Essex Police said.

Essex Police
Warrants were executed at a number of properties in Stondon Massey on Tuesday morning

Det Insp Frazer Low, who is leading the investigation, said search warrants took place at a number of properties in the village, near Brentwood.

"Cable thefts greatly impact communities with services such as phones and broadband being cut off until repairs can be made, and the perpetrators of such crimes have no regard for the harm these activities cause to the public and to businesses," he added.

Police said the £1m value of the thefts did not include the "financial impact on the public and businesses".

Essex Police
A detailed police investigation took place, Essex Police said

