Three Essex men arrested in £1m cable theft investigation
- Published
Three men have been arrested by police investigating the theft of £1m worth of cable across three counties.
The arrests came after police raids were carried out in Stondon Massey, Essex, at 06:00 BST on Thursday.
The force said the 25 thefts caused "a significant amount of damage" in rural areas of Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.
The men, aged 20, 22 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal, Essex Police said.
Det Insp Frazer Low, who is leading the investigation, said search warrants took place at a number of properties in the village, near Brentwood.
"Cable thefts greatly impact communities with services such as phones and broadband being cut off until repairs can be made, and the perpetrators of such crimes have no regard for the harm these activities cause to the public and to businesses," he added.
Police said the £1m value of the thefts did not include the "financial impact on the public and businesses".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk