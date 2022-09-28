Councillor vows to fight 'monstrosity' tower blocks plan for Basildon
- Published
A councillor has described plans for a major housing development as a "monstrosity".
Outline planning permission has been granted for 2,800 homes at the Eastgate shopping centre in Basildon.
But Craig Rimmer, Basildon Council's cabinet member for regeneration, vowed to continue fighting the plans, which allow for nine 21-storey tower blocks.
The developers, InfraRed, said the plan will put the Essex town "back on the map".
Councillor Rimmer said: "This development is trying to create a town within a town and take away from our natural townscape and heritage.
"Basildon is an open and airy town centre that people like and enjoy and we want to keep the quality of it and from my perspective, this plan won't do that."
The proposal, which includes extra retail and commercial space, was first granted by the council in April 2021, but it was not taken forward after a change in administration, from Labour and Independents - to Conservatives.
A planning committee voted against the Eastgate development in June this year, which triggered a public inquiry six weeks later.
Basildon Council has been warned it could lose decision-making powers on all new developments if it does not produce a local plan, which will set out where thousands of new homes are built by 2033.
The planning inspectorate also granted permission in April for a separate development, north of Basildon town centre, providing nearly 500 new flats.
'Constructive dialogue'
"I don't think we have brought this on ourselves," said Cllr Rimmer.
"I think it's possible the planning inspectorate would be overruling us even if we had adopted a local plan.
"I don't think they [the planning inspectorate] understand Basildon. They don't quite understand this post-war new town, the architecture and what is trying to be achieved here."
Maryam Yaqub, the leader of the Labour Party's opposition on the council, said the Conservatives knew the government would grant permission, despite promises to block the development in the most recent local election campaign.
The owner of the Eastgate shopping centre, InfraRed UK Lion Limited Partnership, is currently in financial administration.
InfraRed - and administrator, FTI Consulting - have been approached for comment.
"There are always other routes to keep fighting," added Cllr Rimmer.
"Hopefully we can work with the new buyers [of the Eastgate shopping centre] to see if we can have a more constructive dialogue that has the local community in mind."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk