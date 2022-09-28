Southend BBQ beach ban: Residents could be fined £1,000
Barbecues are expected to be banned from beaches along nine miles of coastline in Essex.
Southend-on-Sea City Council proposed the policy after more than 50% voted for a complete ban in a public consultation.
The council said it would enforce it using fixed penalty notices, typically costing £100.
Restrictions could also be imposed on motor-powered watercraft, such as Jet Skis, following reports of near-misses.
"In recent times we have seen some serious injuries sustained by children on our beaches because people have not disposed of their barbecues safely and appropriately," said Carole Mulroney, Liberal Democrat cabinet member for environment, culture and tourism.
"Disposable barbecues are also extremely damaging to the environment."
Earlier in the summer, the council banned barbecues on East Beach in Shoebury, after local residents started a campaign.
Motor-powered watercraft would also be banned from the coastline, unless accessing the water from a dedicated launching site in Shoeburyness.
Similar restrictions are already in place along the stretches managed by the Port of London Authority.
Essex Police released footage in 2020 of jet skis being used on Southend seafront and said it was a "miracle" nobody had been hurt.
Resident Sally Horrigan, who walks her dog on the beach every day, said: "I am personally very pleased and I want to thank the council for what they've done on this."
Ms Mulroney said: "We have also seen a number of near-misses with people using their jet skis far too close to the shore, where families flock during the warm weather, and we cannot run the risk of something serious happening."
The new restrictions would be enforced through a public space protection order, meaning anyone found to be having a barbecue in the restricted areas or breaching the watercraft restrictions, could be issued a fixed penalty notice of £100, which could rise to £1,000 if the matter went to court.
The council is run by Labour, Liberal Democrat and independent politicians.
Tony Cox, leader of the Conservative opposition, said: "I welcome it; I think it's long overdue."
The council's cabinet will discuss the report at a meeting on Thursday.
