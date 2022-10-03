Nitrous oxide: Southend mum's campaign over 'laughing gas'
- Published
A bereaved mother has described how she stops other youngsters in the street who she sees inhaling volatile substances to warn of the dangers.
Emma Cain's son, Jon, died aged 17 from cardiac arrest in 2011 immediately after inhaling butane.
A government review is considering whether possessing nitrous oxide, the most commonly taken volatile substance, should be criminalised.
"Anyone who I see using it, I will stop them," said Miss Cain, from Southend.
On one occasion, the 45-year-old said she picked up the box containing her son's ashes to show it to four young people outside her house who were inhaling from balloons.
"They were all very polite and respectful. One of them was quite freaked out about it, and two or three of them let go of their balloons when I asked them to," she said.
"I tell them 'this is my son, he's in a box, stop doing it, you're hurting yourselves'.
"I'm just one person, trying to stop people from doing it, and if that means I have to stop them on the street, I will do that.
"I will tell them it's dangerous, and that they're playing with their lives."
Jon taught himself how to play guitar and auditioned three times for Britain's Got Talent.
"He was amazing," said Miss Cain.
"These substances should be put under, at the very least, class B, so a penalty can be given for wrongful use."
Nitrous oxide
- Nitrous oxide, also known colloquially as laughing gas, is used in medicine as an anaesthetic, and also as a propellant for whipped cream canisters
- Under the 2016 Psychoactive Substances Act, it is illegal to sell if the person knows, or is reckless as to whether, it will be used for its psychoactive effect
- However, possession is not covered by the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and is not illegal
- Like nitrous oxide, inhaling butane is known to cause suffocation through lack of oxygen
- A total of 716 deaths related to volatile substances were recorded in England and Wales between 2001 and 2020
- Butane, which is used in cigarette lighters, was mentioned on 324 of those death certificates - more than any other substance
The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) is expected to provide a recommendation in 2023 on whether nitrous oxide should be criminalised.
The 2019-20 Crime Survey for England and Wales indicated it was the second most-used illegal drug among 16-24 year olds, with more than 500,000 taking it.
The Conservative MP for Southend West, Anna Firth, met with Conservative Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, earlier this month, to discuss the issue.
"Nitrous oxide is a toxic presence on our seafront," said Ms Firth.
In a statement, Essex Police said: "We appreciate and understand concerns regarding the use of this substance and we will always arrest and seek to prosecute those caught supplying nitrous oxide.
"We work closely with our agency partners and others across the county to deal with any anti-social behaviour connected with this substance."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Given concerns about the use of nitrous oxide by young people, the former home secretary sought advice from the independent ACMD last year.
"When the ACMD responds, the government will consider the advice carefully."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk