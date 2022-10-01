Brother of Grace Millane running London Marathon
By Charlie Jones
BBC News, East
- Published
The brother of murdered backpacker Grace Millane is running the London Marathon in memory of their late father.
Michael Millane said he would feel "very emotional" running for the Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity.
His sister was killed by a man she met in New Zealand in December 2018.
Their father David died from cancer in Wickford, Essex, two years later.
"It will be a very emotional day just trying to get through it, let alone because of the reasons I'm running it," Mr Millane said.
"I think there will be a tidal wave of emotion at the end."
Mr Millane, 32, lives in Southend and works as a director for the family construction business. He started running in the lockdown and found it really helped him mentally.
"I find it really therapeutic, you can switch off and just go with the flow," he said.
Mr Millane said he wanted to run the London Marathon to celebrate his father's life and raise money for a charity that does "amazing things" for cancer patients.
"I've always wanted to do the marathon and I've found a great reason to do it," he said.
"Dad loved his sport, he loved golf and in the office at home there is a photo of him with all his family at the end of a race.
"It says 'run the world'. I've always looked at that."
The father-of-two has raised more than £6,000 for charity so far, smashing his original target of £2,500.
"When I finish the race and I've got a beer in my hand I'll be raising it to Grace and my Dad - I'll definitely be doing a cheers to them," he said.
