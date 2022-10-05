Chelmsford Cathedral precinct to get £600k revamp
More than £600,000 is to be spent improving the precinct and grounds of Chelmsford Cathedral.
The funding - from the cathedral and the city council - will create a new "ceremonial route" to the west door of the building in Essex's county town.
The council said the route would be used for "around 29 days a year" for weddings, funerals or special events.
A spokesman said the plans would "enhance both the cathedral's ceremonial and public park functions".
A landscape architect was appointed to prepare an enhancement plan for the precinct area, which was being developed in parallel with the pedestrianisation works in the adjacent Tindal Square, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Initial costs, estimated at £600,000, were likely to increase, the council's policy board heard.
The current plan includes a new through-route from New Street through Church Street, and out via Legg Street, for servicing the cathedral.
It also provides for a new ceremonial route to the west door of the cathedral, enlarged public spaces to the west and south of the building and a new public space to the east.
Existing routes through the churchyard would be maintained and there would be a programme of extensive tree-planting, the council heard.
Michael Hurst, the council's principal heritage officer, has told the board: "We had the initial concept design costed by a quantity surveyor in February of this year and at that time it was circa £600,000.
"The idea is that when we've got a detailed design, that will allow us to fundraise, and working in partnership with the cathedral, because they're a charity, that opens up various other doors for funding opportunities that that will be open to us."
