Clacton Seaquarium closing down amid soaring energy costs
An aquarium that is expecting its energy bills to quadruple by 2024 will close to visitors permanently at the end of this month.
The Seaquarium at Clacton Pier, Essex, has been open for about four decades.
It is home to roughly 900 individual fish and other sea creatures, including smooth hound sharks, red-bellied piranhas and turtles.
Nigel Brown, communications manager for the pier, said energy costs were already £1,500 per month.
"It's a big operation for what is a relatively small part of our business," said Mr Brown.
"We like to think we've run it well, given a bit of education to children and helped push the conservation message."
There has been some form of wildlife-based attraction the pier since the 1930s, which in the past has included whales, dolphins, sea lions and penguins.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs recently gave it a positive veterinary inspection report.
The building structure is about 150 years old and needs maintenance.
It was closed to visitors for much of last year during the pandemic, but conservation and maintenance work continued.
Seaquarium director Billy Ball said the venue, which charges £3 entry, would have to meet stricter regulatory standards if it were to renew its licence with Tendring District Council.
"If it was to remain, we would have also wanted to look to come up with more conservation activities and that was simply not viable," he said.
"We are now in a very different world with emphasis on protecting the environment quite rightly gaining greater priority.
"All things considered, including overheads and the rising cost of energy, we decided it was time to close that chapter in the pier's history and move forward."
The owners said they were in discussions with other aquariums, including Sealife Adventure in Southend, to rehome all the sea life.
Mr Brown said they hoped to replace it with another attraction, "probably" for younger children.
