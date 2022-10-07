Essex Police investigated after Basildon social club assault death
An investigation into police "use of force" is under way after they restrained a man who later died.
Essex Police were called to reports of an assault at a social club in Basildon on 12 August. Scott Taylor, 31, died in hospital later that evening.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers' use of restraints and a decision to take him to hospital by car would be looked into, as first reported by the Echo.
Essex Police has been asked to comment.
The mandatory referral from the force to the IOPC was made on 13 August, the IOPC said in a statement.
IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said "an independent investigation into officers' contact with the 31-year-old man prior to his death, after he was detained in the Laindon area of Basildon the night before" was under way.
Police were called to the Winston Social Club on Northumberland Avenue at about 22:30 BST on the Friday night.
"Due to his condition, and a delay in obtaining an ambulance, Scott was taken by officers to hospital, but sadly died there that evening," Mr Beesley said.
"The death was reported to HM Coroner and a post-mortem examination, held on 15 August, was unable to establish the cause of death.
"Our investigation will look at the officers' use of force by restraining him with handcuffs and leg restraints; their duty of care provided to him, including consideration of mental health; and the decision to take him to hospital in a police vehicle.
"All officers are currently being treated as witnesses."
