Colchester school bus crash: Driver in hospital but students 'safe'
A school bus driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a road crash.
Police said the coach was in collision with one other vehicle on an A12 access road off Cymbeline Way in Colchester at 08:50 BST on Monday.
Five pupils were taken to hospital with "minor injuries" and 40 others were taken to school by minibus.
Colchester County High School for Girls (CCHSG) said it had spoken to all parents of those involved.
Colchester - Incident No 207 - Spring Lane roundabout is closed The Avenue of Remembrance westbound is closed Glen Avenue is also closed. Police are on the scene pic.twitter.com/s5PJHFl8Nf— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 10, 2022
The road, between the A12 and the Spring Lane/Cymbeline Way roundabout was closed to traffic.
It was believed the coach collided with a tree on a grass verge.
Essex Fire & Rescue Service sent four crews to the scene, and reported that all passengers were "safely off the bus" upon arrival.
The East of England Ambulance Service said four ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the Hazardous Area Response Team were all dispatched.
Two Essex and Herts Air Ambulance helicopters also attended.
A spokesperson said the bus driver was taken to Colchester General Hospital with chest and foot injuries.
'Calm and supportive'
Gillian Marshall, executive principal at the state grammar school, said all "students have been accounted for and are safe" and that those taken to hospital were accompanied by staff.
"Paramedics have been in attendance at CCHSG checking the students," she said.
"We thank parents and staff for their calm and supportive response and send our best wishes to the coach driver for a full recovery."
