Basildon: Terry Leeks murder appeal on BBC Crimewatch Live
An appeal for information about a man's murder and a reconstruction of his last known movements are to feature on the BBC's Crimewatch Live programme.
Terry Leeks, 46, died in hospital after being found with stomach wounds in Northlands Park, Basildon, Essex, on 11 July 2021.
Four teenagers were questioned by police over his death but were later released under investigation.
The case will appear on BBC One at 10:00 BST and later on BBC iPlayer.
In an appeal marking a year since Terry's death in July, his parents said: "The last year has been hell really, we're just trying to get through it one day at a time.
"He wasn't an angel but he had a kind heart. He would do anything for you."
The charity Crimestoppers has renewed its reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing.
The TV programme will feature a reconstruction of Mr Leeks' last movements and CCTV footage that contains the last images of him alive.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said: "It's now more than a year since Terry was taken away from his family and the pain they feel for their loss has not diminished.
"It's not clear exactly why Terry was attacked, but what we do know is that it was brief, it was brutal, and his attackers left him there to die.
"There are people out there in the community who know what happened to Terry and know who was responsible."
