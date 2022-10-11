Southend: Two arrested after teenager critically injured
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after two teenagers were injured, with one in a "critical condition" in hospital.
Essex Police were called to York Road, Southend, at about 04:25 BST to reports of a disturbance.
They found a teenage boy with serious injuries and another with injuries to his legs which were not believed to be life-threatening.
The two men, aged 27 and 29, remain in custody, police said.
They were also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
York Road remains partially closed while officers investigate and the force is appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward.
