Dovercourt murder trial hears drug dealer rammed moped rider
- Published
A drug dealer killed a 29-year-old moped driver by ramming his BMW into him in a dispute over a "significant" financial debt, a trial heard.
Kerrin Repman died at the scene in Dovercourt, Essex, on 15 April 2020.
A female pedestrian, aged in her 70s, was admitted to hospital with multiple bone fractures after she was caught up in the collision.
Keith McCarthy, 42, of Hordle Street, Dovercourt, denies murder and causing grievous bodily harm.
On the first day of Mr McCarthy's trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, the prosecution said he was detained in Ireland nearly eight months later using a European Arrest Warrant.
The prosecutor, Amjad Malik KC, said an expert estimated the defendant was driving as fast as 69mph (111km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone when he struck Mr Repman's scooter from behind.
"The defendant intended at the very least to cause Mr Repman really serious harm, if not to actually kill him," he said.
"Why drive in that purposeful, fast and aggressive way? Why, unless you want to make what happened, inevitable."
'Significant sums'
The jury heard Mr Repman had started delivering drugs for a dealer in order to pay off personal debts.
The court heard that that dealer owed "significant sums" to Mr McCarthy.
Mr Malik added: "He was going to recoup some of the money that he was owed, not only from Mr Repman's employer, but from Mr Repman himself.
"How was he going to do that? He was going to use force."
The court heard the defendant chased Mr Repman outside the USA Fried Chicken takeaway in the town on 12 April, and headbutted the victim in a second confrontation outside Family Pizza on 14 April.
Jurors were told that Mr McCarthy was driving on Marine Parade on 15 April, with his 19-year-old son in the passenger seat, when he saw Mr Repman riding in the opposite direction.
The defendant allegedly "slammed the brakes" and span into a U-turn, before he pursued and struck the victim.
Mr Repman died from multiple injuries.
The female pedestrian was struck by the moped as it slid across the road.
The prosecution said Mr McCarthy and his son fled the scene, only for the defendant to be extradited back to the UK on 2 February this year.
The jury was told the defendant has pleaded guilty to two alternative charges of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, which prosecutors do not accept.
The trial continues.
