Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory.
Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford.
Her mother, Christy Gendron, in the UK for the sentencing, bought the kit in memory of both Ashley and local teen Liam Taylor, also 19, stabbed to death in 2020.
The kit bears both their photos.
Liam's grandmother, Julie Taylor, has made it her "life's work" to see the bleed kits, which contain a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket, among other items, distributed across Essex and beyond.
Her grandson was murdered in Chelmsford on 31 January, 2020, two years and one day before Ms Gendron's daughter was killed.
Ms Taylor and Ms Gendron had been talking about their experiences online before meeting up this week.
"Ashley's mum knew about my fundraising for the bleed kits and said she would like to donate one, but in both Ashley and Liam's names," Ms Taylor said.
The pair spent time together on Wednesday, saying prayers in a church, outside which Ashley's family planted a yellow rose in her memory.
They also visited the address where Ashley died, and laid flowers outside the building.
The bleed kit was then donated to The Globe, a pub in Rainsford Road in Chelmsford.
It features photographs of both Liam Taylor and Ashley Wadsworth, with their names, and the caption "forever 19", which the Taylor family uses in its tributes to Liam.
The bleed kit box, which costs about £600 was funded by Ms Gendron, Ashley's sister Hailey, and family friend Jaimie Gunn.
Writing on Facebook, Ms Gendron said it had been "an emotional day", but thanked Ms Taylor for being by her side.
Three men were jailed for the murder of Mr Taylor in January 2020.
Jack Sepple was jailed for murdering Ashley Wadsworth in February 2022.
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by bereavement, the BBC Action Line has details of organisations that may be able to help
