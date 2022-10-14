Sir David Amess MP anniversary: Aide remembers 'wonderful friend'
- Published
A former aide to Sir David Amess has said she wanted to see more "cohesive politics" as one of his key legacies.
Julie Cushion also said it was down to "every one of us" to take advantage of city status in Southend-on-Sea, where Sir David was a Conservative MP.
Ms Cushion has spoken to the BBC on what is the first anniversary since the Essex politician's death, aged 69.
She was with him meeting constituents when he was murdered.
"He was a wonderful character, a wonderful friend, and a man who did so much," said Ms Cushion.
"He believed in cohesive politics and that's what I'd like to see as one of his key legacies."
Sir David, from east London, was a Conservative MP for 38 years, first as an MP for Basildon from 1983, and for Southend West from 1997.
Ms Cushion, a former Conservative councillor in Southend, was already a good friend of Sir David's when he persuaded her to become his constituency assistant.
"He had the most wicked sense of humour which made working for him great fun," she added.
Ms Cushion recalled how he posed in a medieval knight's costume and borrowed a horse from a local riding stable after he was knighted in 2015.
"That was absolutely amazing," she said.
Sir David has been championed as the archetypal backbench MP, picking up the baton for his constituents in Parliament.
He formed an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Endometriosis, a condition thought to effect one in ten women, after being approached by the campaigner Carla Cressy.
'Face to face'
The annual Centenarian Tea Party, which was founded and hosted by Sir David, was an unmissable fixture in the calendars of local people and their families.
"He was very passionate about meeting face to face," said Ms Cushion, who recalled how he initiated new staff in the Westminster office.
"He used to do, if you like, a mystery shop session.
"He used to phone them as if he were a very angry constituent and really wind them up to see how they coped with it and it was just funny to listen in and see what happened."
Sir David was a notorious rebel in the House of Commons and frequently ignored the Tory whips.
He campaigned against fox hunting, on leaving the European Union and for increased restrictions on abortion.
He was famed for his campaign to make Southend-on-Sea a city, something that was granted in his honour this year.
"He would have been absolutely delighted," said Ms Cushion.
"It's now down to Southend city, every one of us, to take advantage of that to make it work. To go for every opportunity."
Ms Cushion is now the constituency manager for Sir David's successor, Anna Firth.
She is also a trustee for two charities he supported; the Music Man Project and Southend YMCA, as well as campaigning for the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue.
She remembered how he introduced himself to all the young people at a charity event in Southend high street, including to one boy in particular.
"He said 'God, he was a cool dude'. And actually, I think that's a brilliant summary of David; he was a cool dude."
Sir David leaves his wife, Julia, and five children.
There is a memorial service at St Peter's Catholic church, in Leigh-on-Sea, on Friday night, and a tree-planting ceremony in Chalkwell Park, Westcliff-on-Sea, on Saturday morning.
Sir David was stabbed to death while holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, in Eastwood Road North, on 15 October, 2021.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk