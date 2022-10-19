Colchester: Hysterectomy patient's details dumped in park
Paperwork revealing private medical details of several patients has been discovered dumped in a public park by the BBC.
The documents were found discarded on the floor near a bench in High Woods Country Park, Colchester.
It is understood the various bits of paper, which were easily pieced back together, formed part of a handover note at Colchester Hospital.
The hospital has reported itself to the Information Commissioner's Office.
The BBC found the discarded notes, which had been torn rather than shredded, about 300m (1,640ft) from the grounds of the Turner Road hospital.
When pieced together the documents give the names of various patients, the treatment they are receiving and which bed and bay they are in.
The notes refer to one patient's hysterectomy, another's "coughing and reflux" and use a number of acronyms relating to operations such as knee and hip replacements.
It is understood the handover notes came from the hospital's orthopaedics ward.
As many pieces as possible were collected to ensure the data they contained was kept secure.
A source with knowledge of the hospital's procedures told the BBC all such notes must be disposed of in the trust's confidential waste bins at the end of each shift.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, has launched an investigation.
Dr Martin Mansfield, the trust's deputy chief medical officer, said he was grateful to the BBC for "bringing this important issue to our attention and we are very sorry this has happened".
"An urgent internal investigation has been launched to establish how fragments of what appears to be ESNEFT paperwork were found in Highwoods Country Park in Colchester," he said.
He confirmed the trust had reported itself Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) adding: "We will be personally contacting all patients affected."
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said when personal data "has been found inappropriately disposed of" organisations responsible for it should first seek to secure it and then investigate "the root cause".
The ICO said organisation should then carry out a "risk assessment", minimise any risk to affected individuals, report the breach to the ICO if it "meets the threshold" and let those affected know of the breach.
