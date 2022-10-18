Liz Truss: Harlow voters' views on whether she can remain PM
The prime minister government is living hour-by-hour according to political pundits after the newly appointed chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced plans to reverse almost all of Liz Truss's mini-budget and scale back spending.
So what do voters in the Conservative stronghold of Harlow in Essex make of the latest government U-turns and the prime minister's performance as the country's leader?
Pritpal Singh, 44, is a market trader who is calling for a change.
"Not just the current Conservative government. I think it's time for somebody else to come in power," he says.
"We've had so many [Conservative] PMs, now the general public needs to elect someone else."
With many calling for the prime minister to step down after causing the financial markets to lose confidence in the UK, Mr Singh does not think she "can do anything to save herself".
"I don't think she's the right candidate. From the beginning the mortgage cost have gone up and people like myself, we're going to struggle once our mortgages go up," he says.
Mr Singh remains "very much" worried by the prospect of the Bank of England raising interest rates further as has been hinted. "Everywhere else the cost of living is going up, petrol, food, diesel, everything.
"Of course, I am grateful government is helping us with energy costs but I am worried what will happen after the winter period, they promised help for two years."
Pensioner Sandra Winn, 69, says she does not know what to make of recent weeks.
"It's not only the government is it? It's everything, the world has gone on its axis - everything turned upside down," she says.
"I don't know what to make of it really."
Asked if Ms Truss had done enough to justify being prime minister, Ms Winn says: "I don't really know what she's capable of to be honest."
She did not have a very high opinion in politicians generally, adding: "They're all out for themselves. I don't think they're looking out for us in general."
David Bassett, 54, works in quality assurance and says the country is in a "dire situation".
"I think we're in a terrible state at the moment," he said.
"They don't seem to know what they're doing at all, they caused big waves on the stock market, everyone's pensions have been affected.
"Until they have someone who knows what they're doing, who's in control, we're on a very rocky road."
Mr Bassett believes the government has lost a lot of popularity since Liz Truss came into power and does not expect them to keep Harlow blue.
Luke Graham, 34, works in recruitment and did not have anything positive to say about the current Tory policy changes.
"Well I think it's completely unstable at the moment," he says.
"They're not leading by example, things are getting chopped and changed, and there's no certainty, economically, politically."
He does not want Liz Truss to remain in power.
"Everything's sky rocketing. I've just done my mortgage recently and we had to renegotiate a deal," he says.
"We were one of the lucky ones and are paying around 3%, but it's still gone up by 30% for the two years.
"It's a lot of our income and obviously things are tough as it is, what with everything else going up.
"There's going to be little money to do anything else with."
