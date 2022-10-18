M25 Dartford Crossing closed for second day as protest continues
- Published
The Queen Elizabeth II Bridge remains closed for a second day as a protest continues.
Police received reports of members of the group Just Stop Oil scaling the bridge's masts at the Dartford Crossing at 03:50 BST on Monday.
Highways England said delays were building and there was about six miles (10km) of slow moving traffic.
Just Stop Oil said the action was in protest against new government oil and gas licences.
Essex Police said it was working to resolve the situation as two people were still "at height".
The 1.7mile (2.8km) bridge takes traffic southbound on the A282, which connects the M25 London Orbital Motorway from Essex to Kent. The Dartford Tunnel usually carries traffic northbound.
All southbound traffic was being diverted through the East Bore of the Dartford Tunnel, National Highways said.
Ch Supt Simon Anslow from Essex Police said: "We understand how frustrating this situation is for people wanting to use the bridge and go about their business.
"Let me assure you we are doing all we can to resolve this situation quickly and safely."
He said it was a "complex situation" due to the height of the people on the bridge.
National Highways had made an assessment and it was "not currently safe to re-open the road", he said.
Mr Anslow said: "We will take action against anyone who puts life in danger or thinks they can selfishly stop others getting to and from work or just going about their daily lives."
The impact was "far reaching", he added.
"Our priority is to keep people safe and keep Essex moving."
A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said one of the pair, Morgan Trowland, was a 39-year-old bridge design engineer from London.
Mr Trowland said: "Our government has enacted suicidal laws to accelerate oil production - killing human life and destroying our environment.
"I can't challenge this madness in my desk job, designing bridges, so I'm taking direct action."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk