Nitrous oxide breach on Basildon hospital maternity ward
- Published
A hospital has launched an investigation after nitrous oxide levels in its maternity unit were found to breach guidelines.
Basildon University Hospital in Essex said it took "immediate action to resolve the situation".
The gas is given to women in labour as pain relief.
A Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said it was "perfectly safe for service users and their families to continue" visits.
"We are aware that there was an issue with levels of nitrous oxide, the gas used by birthing people to help with pain relief during labour, in the air at our maternity unit at Basildon hospital," said the spokesperson, in a statement.
"We have taken immediate action to resolve the situation and an investigation is underway."
