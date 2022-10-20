Stansted Airport: Three arrested over bomb hoax
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of making a bomb hoax on board a stationary Easyjet plane.
Essex Police said specialist officers boarded the flight, destined for Amsterdam, at Stansted Airport, after receiving a security concern at about 19:40 BST on Wednesday.
The plane, which was still on the ground, was moved to a secure area and the runway was closed for a short time.
Two men, aged 18 and 22, and a woman, 18, remain in police custody.
After a search the force said there was nothing "of concern on board".
Essex Police said it worked "quickly and robustly" with its partners at the airport to resolve the issue, whilst inquiries were carried out.
The force thanked passengers on board for their patience and understanding.
