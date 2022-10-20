Stansted Airport accepts £2m legal costs from Uttlesford council
- Published
Stansted Airport has accepted an offer of £2.05m to cover its legal costs following a High Court battle.
The international airport won an appeal against Uttlesford District Council in 2021, allowing it to increase passenger capacity to 43 million per year.
The airport, in Essex, rejected the council's previous package of £1.4m. The local authority's improved offer was voted through at a council meeting.
An airport spokesperson confirmed it had accepted the council's offer.
Councillors from the Residents for Uttlesford group, which runs the council, have said they hoped the offer would bring an end to the saga.
Opposition councillors criticised the administration for not putting together a stronger legal case.
The payment from the council is expected to wipe out its Strategic Initiative Fund and eat away at £437,000 from its reserves.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk