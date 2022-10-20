Dovercourt murder: Drug dealer rammed BMW into chef's moped
A drug dealer has been found guilty of murdering a "talented chef" by ramming his BMW into the back of the victim's moped.
Kerrin Repman, 29, died at the scene in Dovercourt, Essex, on 15 April 2020.
Keith McCarthy fled to Ireland but was extradited using a European Arrest Warrant.
The 42-year-old, of Hordle Street, Dovercourt, was convicted by a jury after a five-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.
The court heard how Mr Repman started delivering drugs in order to pay off personal debts.
McCarthy threatened Mr Repman on two occasions in Dovercourt over "significant sums" owed to him by the dealer Mr Repman worked for.
On a third occasion, the defendant spotted the victim riding his moped in Marine Parade, before crashing into the back of him at an estimated 69mph (114kmh).
The father-of-three was thrown from his vehicle and died from multiple injuries.
The moped slid across the road and struck a 79-year-old female pedestrian, who suffered multiple broken bones.
McCarthy's BMW smashed into a lamppost. He and his 19-year-old son, who was a passenger, fled the scene.
McCarthy was arrested in Ireland in December 2020 after the charity Crimestoppers offered a £5,000 reward.
The jury took a little over eight hours to return unanimous guilty verdicts to the charges of murder and of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the pedestrian.
In a statement, Mr Repman's family described how he prepared meals for the elderly at the Salvation Army at Christmas and volunteered at his local food bank.
They said he worked as a "talented chef" who gave his job "100%" effort.
"Kerrin had his problems and went through a lot of physical and emotional pain in his life, but it never stopped him from having a smile on his face," they said.
"Kerrin will never be forgotten, and his three children are the focus of all our lives now that he is gone."
Mr Repman will be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on 3 November.
