Dartford Crossing protest: Two men appear in court
- Published
Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court over a two-day protest on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge.
Morgan Trowland, 39, and Marcus Decker, 33, have been charged with committing a public nuisance.
Magistrates in Southend were told the bridge was blocked after two people mounted mast cables on Monday.
Civil engineer Mr Trowland, of Drummond Way, Islington, and musician Mr Decker, of no fixed abode, did not enter pleas.
They will appear at Basildon Crown Court on 17 November.
The QE2 Bridge takes traffic clockwise over the River Thames on the A282, at the Dartford Crossing, which connects the M25 motorway between Essex and Kent.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk