Southend seafront lights switch-off to save £30k
Seafront fountains and lights are due to be switched off early in a city to save more than £30,000 this winter.
Southend City Council has said the City Beach fountains will be switched off during the week and the light totems will be turned off early at 22:00 GMT.
The timings will be reviewed on 25 March 2023.
Council leader Stephen George said the changes would allow the authority to "cut back non-essential expenditure".
Due to rising energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis, the council said it had been looking into different ways to save money.
Last month it was announced that the top five floors of the civic centre were closing to save on energy bills and that other council facilities would be looked at.
Now, the timings for two of the City Beach attractions will be adjusted during the winter season.
'Financial challenge'
The fountains will be switched off from Monday to Friday, except during the October and February half terms and over the Christmas holidays.
On Saturdays and Sundays, they will be switched on from midday to 17:00, instead of the current 10:00 to 18:00.
The light totems will also now be switched off at 22:00 every evening instead of midnight.
It is expected that these measures will save the council more than £30,000, the authority said.
Labour councillor Mr George said: "As we continue to tackle our financial challenge and seek energy and cost savings, we still want to make sure our residents and visitors have access to the wonderful attractions that our city has to offer.
"These changes allow us to cut back non-essential expenditure and will help ensure that we can continue to support the most vulnerable members of our community effectively."
