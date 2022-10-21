Five men jailed after stealing cash machine in Great Notley
Five men have been jailed after a cash machine was stolen from a shop.
Essex Police said officers were called to the Co-op in Great Notley, near Braintree, in the early hours of 7 January.
A van was reversed into the shutters, causing "extensive damage", and the machine was then linked to the van to dislodge it, the force said.
All five men, who lived in three different counties, admitted two counts of conspiring to commit burglary.
The machine was taken from the scene by the men in two cars that were both stolen "by means of violent and threatening acts towards victims", police said.
Remnants of the stolen machine were found in the village of Colne Engaine at about 06:20 GMT.
Det Insp Frazer Low said: "These individuals clearly thought they could get away with these invasive and incredibly damaging crimes, but they were wrong."
All five men were sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.
Shane Parker, 26, of Swaynes Lane, in Comberton, Cambridgeshire, also pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Wayne Parker, 28, of Sandiacres Caravan Site, in Long Green, Cressing, Essex, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years.
Jamir Parker, 38, of Church Road, in Wicken, Cambridgeshire, also admitted arson and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.
Danny Johnson, 23, of Ampthill Road, in Kempston Hardwick, Bedfordshire, also pleaded guilty to arson and was jailed for six years.
Jamie Hamilton, 23, of Berkely Drive, in Chelmsford, Essex, also admitted arson, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving and was sentenced to nine years in prison.
