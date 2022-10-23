Tributes paid to boy, 12, killed in Clacton garage wall collapse
A 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed in Essex has been named as Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens.
Emergency services attended a property on St John's Road in Clacton on Friday, but Scott-Swaley died at the scene.
His family said in a statement on Sunday: "As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken."
His death is being treated as non-suspicious, police said. A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury.
The family added: "Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many."
They asked for privacy and thanked people for all the "kind tributes".
The force said it was called by the fire service just before 19:00 BST and road closures were in place whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.
Det Insp James Hardingham, of Essex Police, said: "My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley's family and friends following this tragic incident."