Rochford oak tree: Developer seeks High Court injunction over protesters
- Published
A housing developer said it would be seeking a High Court injunction to remove protesters from an oak tree which was due to be chopped down.
Demonstrators have been at the tree in Ashingdon Road, Rochford, Essex, since about 21:30 BST on Thursday.
Contractors on behalf of Bloor Homes were scheduled to start felling the tree to make way for a new junction on the 662-home development.
Bloor Homes said engagement with the protesters had been "unsuccessful".
A Bloor Homes spokesperson said: "Should we be unable to continue with the tree's safe removal, in the interest of all stakeholders, we regret that we will be seeking a High Court injunction in order to do so, and this will be delivered to the court in the next 24 hours."
They said that "engagement through written correspondence with the protesters was unsuccessful".
Dozens of protestors gather at the site of a large oak tree in Rochford, which is due to be chopped down today to make way for hundreds of new homes.— BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) October 24, 2022
The developer, Bloor Homes, says it has all relevant permissions to remove the tree on Ashingdon Road. https://t.co/sZNzk2U4oV pic.twitter.com/3aq3Rqr1l8
The development was approved by the Planning Inspectorate in March 2022 and Bloor Homes said it had all the relevant permissions to safely remove the tree.
The developer agreed to pay Rochford District Council £67,560 in compensation for the loss of the tree, which is subject to a Tree Preservation Order, and a further £75,000 for tree planting nearby.
The Save the Holt Farm Oak Tree group estimated the tree was between 100 and 200 years old.
Group member and Rochford resident, Leanne Dalby, told BBC Essex: "We really don't understand as a community why it has to go. We are certain there must be other options for [the] access road.
"As a community we don't consent [to the tree felling]. We aren't involved in the decision-making and we don't feel that decision has been a fair decision."
Essex Police said it assisted Bloor Homes throughout the weekend and that no criminal offences were reported.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk