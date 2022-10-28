Women's Tour cycling tour brought more than £1m to Essex and Suffolk
- Published
The Women's Tour 2022 cycling race brought more than £1m of economic benefit to Essex and Suffolk, organisers said.
In June, 97 riders raced through the counties for the first leg of the race.
They set off from Colchester's Northern Gateway Sports Park and finished on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.
Colchester Borough Council said a report revealed 45,000 people went to watch the event, with more than 15,000 travelling from outside the area.
The report was carried out by race organisers, Sweetspot.
It said of those that travelled to the area for the event, more than 80% pledged to return.
"The local hospitality industry also benefited with 8,000 attendees enjoying overnight stays and spending on average £138.80; whilst the average spend for day visitors was £52.96," the council said.
Councillor Adam Fox, deputy leader of Colchester Borough Council, said: "This year, we saw more residents and visitors than ever come along to cheer on the riders as they raced through our towns and villages.
"That means money spent in local businesses and delivering jobs and prosperity for our area."
Councillor Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and protection at Suffolk County Council, said: "The race brings with it a feeling of pride and a real boost to residents, particularly to those who live along the route.
"It also showcases to a global audience all that Suffolk has to offer for visitors to the county."
