Harlow development will transform town, say councillors
Councillors have approved plans for a £46m development that will be a "catalyst" for a "neglected" town centre.
Developers want to build 578 homes and retail space in Harlow, Essex.
Partial planning permission was granted at a Harlow Council meeting.
Council officers however highlighted that the plans did not include affordable housing or any "childcare, health and libraries infrastructure".
"This is a fantastic day for Harlow," said Dan Swords, the Conservative deputy leader at Harlow Council.
"Major investment is now coming into our town centre to transform what has been so sadly neglected, into a thriving high-quality heart of the town."
The plans from the Strawberry Star Group will develop derelict land near the Harvey Centre, opposite Market Square and on Broad Walk, East Gate and West Gate.
The project also aims to create 3,000sq m (32,292sq ft) in commercial, retail and community space, a new pedestrian boulevard and plant 83 trees.
It will include two residential towers of 16 storeys high.
The council estimated the development would bring in about £38m to the local economy during construction and £50m in investment after completion.
Harlow's local development plan dictates the council must allocate 16,100 homes during the period 2011-2033.
Mr Swords added: "This is just the start, alongside our other town centre initiatives, this will be the catalyst for exciting improvements."
The partial full and outline planning permission granted by councillors on Wednesday requires developers to complete a Section 106 legal agreement by 26 January 2023.
The council has asked for the agreement to include contributions to local transport and the local economy.
Chris Vince, the Labour leader of the opposition on the council, said: "We welcome the regeneration of the town centre and it's something we led on when we were in the administration.
"However, we are disappointed there isn't more truly affordable housing, as well as play, childcare and health spaces."
