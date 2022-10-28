Southend death: No-one else involved in fall from tower block
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the death of a woman who had "fallen from a height" will face no further action.
Essex Police officers were called to concerns for a woman at the Bewley Court tower block in Whittingham Avenue, Southend, on 10 November.
The woman, who was in her 20s, died in hospital five days later.
The force said it had not found any evidence of third-party involvement in her death.
It had initially said it was treating the death as murder.
A spokesman said the decision not to charge the man was taken after a "thorough" investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk