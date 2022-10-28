Woodham Mortimer crash: Pensioner dies after collision near Maldon
- Published
Police have appealed for information after a woman in her 80s died in a two-vehicle road crash.
A red Suzuki Swift was in collision with a white Vauxhall Combo van at about 15:30 BST on 20 October on the A414 Maldon Road in Woodham Mortimer, Essex.
The Swift passenger died after being taken to hospital.
Essex Police asked for anyone with information or camera footage to come forward.
