Rochford protest: Mark Francois MP urges developer to ditch tree felling plan
- Published
An MP has called on a housing developer to return to the drawing board and save a tree that has been the subject of a week-long protest.
Bloor Homes wants to remove the oak in Rochford, Essex, as part of work on a 662-home development but felling, due to start on Monday, has been delayed.
The firm said it had applied for an injunction to remove protesters, but Mark Francois MP urged them to rethink.
He said he planned to raise the issue in parliament.
"It's a beautiful tree. It's a landmark in the area. It's been there for very many years and very many of my constituents feel extremely strongly that it doesn't need to be cut down," said Mr Francois, Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford.
"They (Bloor Homes) could at least look at whether or not they could redesign that junction and save the tree and hopefully make the junction safer."
The developer, whose plan was approved by the Planning Inspectorate in March 2022, has permission to fell the tree to make way for a new access road.
Bloor Homes agreed to pay Rochford District Council £67,560 in compensation for the loss of the tree, which is subject to a Tree Preservation Order, and a further £75,000 for tree planting nearby.
Mr Francois said friends working in highways engineering had told him "it is possible to redesign this junction whilst retaining the tree".
Residents said one of their protesters mounted a wooden platform in the tree in Ashingdon Road on 20 October and demonstrators have remained on site ever since.
The oak tree, which residents believe is up to 200 years old, is outside Holt Farm Infant School.
Contractors for Bloor Homes installed fencing around the tree, in the hope of carrying out the works during half term, but that was removed on Thursday.
Legal papers were delivered to the camp stating that a hearing is listed at the Royal Courts of Justice on 2 November.
Leanne Dalby, a 42-year-old IT recruiter from the Save the Holt Farm Oak Tree group, has said the developer should consider other options for the new junction.
A Bloor Homes spokesperson confirmed a hearing was listed to determine whether legal proceedings should be "expedited".
They added: "Given the ongoing legal proceedings it would be inappropriate to comment further save to say that Bloor Homes intends to undertake the works as soon as reasonably practicable."
