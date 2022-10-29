Grays lorry deaths: Marius Dragici faces 39 manslaughter charges
A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants whose bodies were discovered in a lorry trailer.
Essex Police said Marius Mihai Dragici was detained in Romania in August.
The 49-year-old has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
He is set to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court later.
Sunday, 23 October, marked three years since the bodies were discovered in a refrigerated trailer in Grays.
Ten were teenagers.
