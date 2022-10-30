Basildon bus stabbing: Man in 70s suspected of causing GBH
A pensioner in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was stabbed in the head on board a bus.
Essex Police said it was called to a route 3B First Bus at Basildon Bus Station, in Southernhay, at about 20:10 BST on Saturday.
The injured man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing.
The force asked anyone with information to make contact.
Officers want to speak to anyone on board the bus, and in particular, a man described as wearing a shop uniform.
