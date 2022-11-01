Essex Police says families targeted by anti-social teens on Halloween
- Published
A police force said it received an "unprecedented number of calls" about teenagers behaving anti-socially on Halloween.
Essex Police said youths were "firing fireworks at members of the public" and "throwing eggs and other items at cars and houses" in Chelmsford.
The force said families with young children and dog walkers were "targeted".
It urged parents to tell their children "how dangerous fireworks can be".
"We would also urge all parents to know where their children are, what they plan to do whilst out and make sure they are asked to come home at a reasonable time in the evening," the force said.
"We have returned a number of children home tonight to unhappy parents and we rely on you, the public, to help us keep everyone within the district safe."
Anti-social behaviour was also reported elsewhere across the county in the run-up to Monday evening, with dispersal orders being put in place in Frinton-on-Sea, Rayleigh, Southend-on-Sea and Theydon Bois.
The orders give officers the power to direct anyone suspected of being responsible for anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area.
