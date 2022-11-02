Laindon: Police probe Curly Wurly bar razor blade report
Police are investigating after it was reported a girl had cut her lip while eating a Curly Wurly bar that appeared to have a razor blade in it.
Libby Buisson, 14, from Laindon, had bitten into the chocolate which she is thought to have obtained while trick or treating near her home on Monday.
Essex Police said: "We are now investigating the circumstances around the report."
The force has called for anyone with information to come forward.
Libby's father, David Buisson, told the BBC they did not know how the blade got into the Cadbury chocolate bar or where it had come from.
'Disturbing'
His daughter visited quite a few houses in her area for the traditional Halloween outing and only opened the bar when she got home.
"She was quite disturbed by it all, quite frightened," he said. "Obviously she didn't know if was a razor blade at first, she felt something sharp and she was quite shaken up.
"When we've looked at the Curly Wurly packet, it looks like it's been tampered with at the bottom and then resealed.
"She can't actually remember which particular house it was from... [but] it's even worse that it was someone nearby."
He added that it was "quite frightening to think what could have actually happened"
"As it happened she only cut her bottom lip but... it's quite disturbing that it could have been so much worse.
"It now makes me think that next year on Halloween, is it really worth sending her out?"
The BBC has approached Cadbury for comment.
