Puppy dubbed Wonky Winnie becomes champion sniffer dog
A puppy with deformed legs who once had an uncertain future is now a top sniffer dog who competes across the UK.
Winnie, an American bulldog, was nine weeks old when she was rescued by the RSPCA in Essex in July 2019.
She was found to have a developmental disease - but after treatment and hydrotherapy got back on all four paws.
Her new owner, Wendy Linge, said she now she "absolutely loves the sport" which is based on detection-style nose work.
Winnie is now three, but when she arrived at the RSPCA's Essex South, Southend and District branch after her owners could no longer cope, both of her front legs were bent at the knee and would buckle under her weight.
A specialist clinic found she had a developmental disease where ligaments and tendons formed abnormally and could not support the joint.
Kathy Butler, from the branch, said: "They gave us a treatment plan and we started her therapy immediately while looking for a special foster home that could take her on and help with her rehabilitation."
The dog - dubbed Wonky Winnie - was taken on a short-term foster placement and eventually adopted by Wendy Linge, who runs the Shangri-La Cattery in Hockley, and who had been looking for another dog after hers died.
"When Winnie arrived she was a bouncy, sweet puppy but was very disabled," Ms Linge said.
Her rehabilitation meant twice-weekly visits to a hydrotherapy pool for many months, where the dog still attends once a fortnight.
Ms Linge added: "To look at Winnie today is unbelievable; her transformation has been amazing.
"After every treatment she was more upright on her feet. Now she's back on all four paws."
The pair joined K9 Scent and Search UK, where Winnie is currently on level five of eight levels of training and takes part in scentwork trials all over the country.
"There's no stopping Winnie now," Ms Linge said.
"She absolutely loves the sport.
"At home, Winnie is such a friendly dog and loves everyone she meets.
"I couldn't have wished for a better dog to join our family; it just goes to show that sometimes, when you least expect it, the dog you need comes along."