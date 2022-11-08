Southend councillors to ditch City of Culture 2029 bid plans
- Published
Councillors are expected to scrap plans to submit a bid to become the UK's City of Culture in 2029.
Southend-on-Sea City Council's cabinet have been asked to ditch the idea because of poor timing and "an unpredictable economic future".
Anna Firth, Conservative MP for Southend West, said the news was "very disappointing".
The borough was granted city status this year in tribute to her predecessor, Sir David Amess.
The council outlined steps at a meeting in July towards making a formal bid.
However, a report to be discussed at a council cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening references a cost-of-living crisis that "has worsened nationally".
The local authority said it had a forecasted budget overspend of £12.1m for 2023-24.
Carole Mulroney, the Liberal Democrat cabinet member for environment, culture and tourism, said: "Local authorities are looking like they are going to be squeezed really tight. We have to consider our resources, not just in money, but in staff."
She told BBC Essex a bid would cost up to £5m to put together.
Ms Firth said: "It seems the most logical thing in the world to go for UK City of Culture.
"It would bring countless jobs and investment into the city."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk