Basildon Hospital working to restore heating to 11 wards
A hospital says it is working to restore heating in one of its buildings.
Staff on the Jubilee Wing of Basildon Hospital, Essex, were using portable heaters to keep patients warm, as first reported in the Essex Echo.
A hospital spokesperson said hot water provision - and heating in other parts of the hospital - were unaffected.
They said the trust was working to get the heating system "back up and running as a matter of priority."
Harry Hopwood, from Billericay, said he was "extremely worried" about his father's condition on the ward, after he discovered the heating was not working when he visited on Monday.
His father, 62, was admitted on Thursday with aspergillosis, he said, which is a respiratory infection caused by mould.
"It's a Catch 22," said the 37-year-old, who added that staff had been "amazing".
"He's there because he needs to be there and he's on medication.
"If I take him back to my house that is obviously going to be detrimental to his health, but he will at least be warm."
Mr Hopwood told the BBC that a heater was supplied on Tuesday night.
The spokesperson for the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust added: "Staff are ensuring patients are being kept safe and warm."
