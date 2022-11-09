Rochford tree protest: Schools ask developer to reopen consultation
Head teachers have urged a property developer to go back to the drawing board over plans for a junction outside a school.
The principals at Holt Farm Infant and Junior schools, in Rochford, Essex, are worried the new layout could lead to an accident involving a child.
The developer has permission, granted by the Planning Inspectorate, to build 662 homes off Ashingdon Road.
It includes felling the oak tree, which protesters believe is more than 100 years old, to make way for the junction.
The road would be widened to three lanes and the "splitter island" would be reduced in size.
Claire Richardson, acting head teacher at Holt Farm Junior School, said the developer should open a new consultation with residents.
"Worst case scenario is a child is hit and that doesn't even bear thinking about," she said.
"There are ways we can work together, I know, to make it safer."
More than 500 children attend the two schools.
Robin Goodier, head teacher at Holt Farm Infant School, said: "With the restrictions they are going to put in place with the narrowing of that pathway, [it] will make it worse for children."
'Safeguarding children'
The planning inspectorate, David Wildsmith, noted that the reduced width of the footpath to 3.25m (10.6ft), for a 15m (49ft) stretch, still exceeded the "minimum technical standard for shared footways/cycleways of 3m" (9.8ft).
He said this did not amount to "unacceptable safety problems".
Simon, one of the protesters who has been sleeping on a wooden platform in the tree, and who declined to give his surname, said: "While Cecelia [the name given to the tree] is the hero, the campaign is really more about protecting and safeguarding children".
Bloor Homes has been approached for comment.
