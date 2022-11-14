Danielle Jones murder: Helen's Law campaigner says killer should not be freed
- Published
The mother behind Helen's Law says the murderer of Danielle Jones should not be eligible for release unless he reveals where her body is.
Danielle Jones disappeared in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001.
The 15-year-old's murderer, her uncle Stuart Campbell, has had his case referred to the Parole Board.
Marie McCourt, whose daughter Helen was murdered in 1988, said Campbell should not be released unless he revealed the whereabouts of Danielle's remains.
When he was jailed, Campbell, a builder and father-of-two, was told he would serve at least 20 years in prison for murder.
Earlier this week, it emerged the killer of Danielle had had his bid for release referred to the Parole Board.
No date has been set for a hearing, but it is expected to take place next year.
Campbell has never revealed the location of Danielle's remains.
In 2017, officers from Essex Police dug up garages near to where Danielle's uncle once lived, believing her body may have been buried there.
But despite a five-day search, no trace of her was found.
Mrs McCourt and her family spent years campaigning for a new law, which would bar killers from release unless they revealed the whereabouts of their victims' remains.
Her daughter Helen McCourt, a 22-year-old insurance clerk, vanished on her way home from work in St Helens, Merseyside, in 1988.
Pub landlord Simms was jailed for life a year later after being found guilty of murder as a result of overwhelming DNA evidence.
Sims, who was released in 2020, never revealed where or how he disposed of Helen's body. He died in June.
Mrs McCourt had launched a legal challenge to keep Simms in prison ahead of a judicial review of the Parole Board's decision to free him. She was unsuccessful in preventing his release.
In 2020, the Prisoners (Disclosure of Information About Victims) Bill was passed unopposed by MPs before gaining Royal Assent. The legislation was dubbed Helen's Law after Mrs McCourt's daughter.
The legislation places a statutory obligation on the Parole Board to take into account an offender's non-disclosure of certain information when making a decision about their release from prison.
It applies to prisoners serving a sentence for murder or manslaughter or for taking or making an indecent photograph of a child.
Speaking from her home in St Helens, Mrs McCourt, who has been in close contact with Danielle's family over the years, said: "I hope that in Danielle's case, Campbell will not come out unless he provides that information."
The recovery of the remains of loved ones was essential for the families of the victims, Mrs McCourt said.
"They [the Parole Board] just have to say, 'you're in prison until you say where you put your victim's remains'.
"I could cry a week for Danielle's family.
"Why are the families of victims tortured while they [people convicted of murder] are looked after?"
A spokeswoman for the Parole Board confirmed Campbell's case has been referred to them.
"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community," she said.
"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims."
She added: "Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk