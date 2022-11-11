Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted
- Published
Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said.
Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests.
No further demonstrations would be held on the M25 on Friday or in the "foreseeable future", a Just Stop Oil spokesperson said.
They added they were giving government a pause "to do the right thing".
Just Stop Oil has said it wants the government to halt new licences for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK.
Despite ceasing any existing protests which may have been planned on the M25, the spokesperson said they did not rule out returning to the motorway in the future.
"We're not saying we're going back to the motorway, but we're not saying we won't go back either. But we've stopped this for the moment," they said.
Activists earlier this week climbed on overhead gantries in multiple locations of the M25 causing the motorway to be closed.
A police officer was injured during Wednesday's protests.
Essex Police said there was a collision involving the police motorcyclist and two lorries during a rolling roadblock.
Chief Constable BJ Harrington warned it is "only a matter of time" before someone is killed during a protest.
In a statement, a group spokesperson told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: "Today is Remembrance Day. We call on you to honour all those who served and loved their country."
Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group founded after Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, with organisers from both at the helm.
Suella Braverman said the "disruption is a threat to our way of life", during a speech on Wednesday.
