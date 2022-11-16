Former Mayflower High School head teacher denies child sex offences
A former head teacher will stand trial in two years' time after denying several child sexual offences including rape.
Lee Brumby, 61, of Wellands, in Witham in Essex, pleaded not guilty to six charges at Basildon Crown Court.
The offences are alleged to have happened more than a decade ago, predating his time at Mayflower High School in Billericay.
The charges did not relate to any pupil at that school - past or present.
He is accused of three counts of rape concerning a girl under the age of 13, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and one count of indecency with a child.
Mr Brumby's co-defendant, Elaine Brumby, 59, of Kiln Way, Great Wakering, near Southend-on-Sea, also pleaded not guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and one count of sexual assault.
The pair, who were released on bail, are not due to go on trial at Basildon Crown Court until 4 November 2024.
Judge Samantha Cohen said there were significant delays in the court process, adding: "I know that it is very, very, disappointing and it will add to the stress of everybody including witnesses and the two of you."
