Maldon: Family home engulfed in fire caused by charging vape
A family home was gutted by a fire caused by an electronic vape that was left charging unattended, a fire service said.
Five crews were called to the house on Jersey Road, Maldon, Essex, at 13:40 GMT on Tuesday.
A first floor bedroom was "engulfed in flames" before it spread to the roof, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
A spokesman said the house would be uninhabitable "for some time".
Watch manager, Martin Cable, from Maldon Fire Station, said: "This fire has caused extensive damage to the house and the occupants will not be able to live there for some time - there is a lot of damage to repair.
"The fire started in the bedroom where a vape, which was plugged into a charger, was left on the bed unattended.
"The vape overheated and caught the bedding and mattress alight. The fire then spread around the bedroom."
He said it showed how important it is to "think about how you should charge your electrical items safely".
He advised people to use a "reputable charger and not a cheap alternative" and to never leave electrical devices charging unattended and to leave them on "a fire resistant surface, not a bed or sofa which are much more flammable".
